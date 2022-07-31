Hydro Market Capitalization Achieves $412,259.66 (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $412,259.66 and $50,746.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,787.52 or 0.99968104 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00131038 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00033166 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.
About Hydro
Hydro is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.