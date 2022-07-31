Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Head to Head Analysis

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -59.73% -26.18% InMode 44.79% 43.98% 38.04%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 2 0 3.00 InMode 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyperfine and InMode, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hyperfine presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 519.83%. InMode has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 67.27%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than InMode.

Risk & Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and InMode’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 56.73 -$64.85 million N/A N/A InMode $357.57 million 7.74 $164.97 million $1.97 16.92

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Summary

InMode beats Hyperfine on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

