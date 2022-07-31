Hyperion Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (HYN) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $44.70 million and approximately $122.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyperion has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,796.89 or 0.99988676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00130532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00033396 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

