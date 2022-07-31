Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target Raised to GBX 210

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ibstock Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 205 ($2.47) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £832.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,562.50. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 149.63 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.60 ($2.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Ibstock’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.