Idena 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,307.00 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $95,307.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.70 or 0.00612267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034943 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 88,136,182 coins and its circulating supply is 61,383,031 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.