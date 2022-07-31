IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $762.07

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 762.07 ($9.18) and traded as high as GBX 810 ($9.76). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 796 ($9.59), with a volume of 990,560 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.58) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095 ($13.19).

IG Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The stock has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 865.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 710.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 761.68.

IG Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 31.24 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,782.61%.

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($147,997.05). In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 703 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £703,000 ($846,987.95). Also, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($147,997.05).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

