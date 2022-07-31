Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $65.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 166.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $365,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after buying an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,495,000 after purchasing an additional 995,775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

