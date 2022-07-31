Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 166.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 73.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,495,000 after acquiring an additional 995,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 71,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

