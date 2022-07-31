Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 4.1 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

