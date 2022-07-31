Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDPGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 51,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of INDP opened at $2.84 on Friday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $28.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Indaptus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler acquired 19,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,882.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,374 shares in the company, valued at $119,333.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.