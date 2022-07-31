Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Update

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 51,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of INDP opened at $2.84 on Friday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $28.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Indaptus Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler acquired 19,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,882.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,374 shares in the company, valued at $119,333.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

