Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.22

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.22 and traded as low as $93.74. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $95.64, with a volume of 8,996,701 shares.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,097,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,758,000 after buying an additional 26,939 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,370,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,155,000 after buying an additional 2,316,863 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,200,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,160,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,476,000 after purchasing an additional 270,123 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the period.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

