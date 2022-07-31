Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, RTT News reports. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Infinera updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Infinera Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Infinera has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David W. Heard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Andrew Riedel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $208,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 47,180 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 60.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 558,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 211,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Infinera by 11.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Infinera by 213.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 128,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

