Injective Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $362.49 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $362.49 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for about $8.30 or 0.00017893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,771.74 or 1.00016349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00131099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00033441 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

