InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. InMode updated its FY22 guidance to $2.11-2.16 EPS.

InMode Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INMD stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.13. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Institutional Trading of InMode

About InMode

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

