Insider Buying: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Buys £149.48 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser purchased 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($180.10).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 1.7 %

LON DLG opened at GBX 206 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.83. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 184.55 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.85). The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 858.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.34) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.89) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.98) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 298.33 ($3.59).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

