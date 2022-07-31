Insider Selling: Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Sells $200,850.00 in Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AR opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $48.80.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.
