Insider Selling: Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Sells $200,850.00 in Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.