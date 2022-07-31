Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Sells $285,000.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, July 19th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $282,100.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 312,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 116,372 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 883,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 370,411 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.