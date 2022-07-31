Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $2,025,000.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $230.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.01 and a 200 day moving average of $251.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

