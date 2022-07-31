Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $2,025,000.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $230.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.01 and a 200 day moving average of $251.83.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.