Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0089

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $10,359.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,515,743 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

