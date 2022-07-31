Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $610.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 1.87%.

Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $110,336.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at $782,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $49,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $110,336.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at $782,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $631,937. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

