Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Insteel Industries Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $610.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48.
Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 1.87%.
Insider Transactions at Insteel Industries
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
See Also
