inSure DeFi (SURE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.23 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $106.62 million and $4.23 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

