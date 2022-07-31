Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0070

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $228,711.83 and $326.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00612680 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00037568 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,704,859 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

