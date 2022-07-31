Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.370-1.395 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.20-$4.50 EPS.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Integer by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Integer by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

