Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Integer also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.50 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Integer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Integer Price Performance
ITGR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. 142,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.29. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Integer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Featured Stories
