Integrity Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,780,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,604,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,653,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,433,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,816,000.
Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFIV opened at $29.71 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12.
