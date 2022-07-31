Integrity Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 6.5% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Integrity Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.24% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,462,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,323,000.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
JCPB opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $55.28.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.