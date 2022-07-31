Integrity Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 6.5% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Integrity Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.24% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,462,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,323,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $55.28.

