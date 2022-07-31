Integrity Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $526,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87.

