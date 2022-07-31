Integrity Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 650.1% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA BBMC opened at $77.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.08. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $97.69.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.