Integrity Advisory LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,270.6% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BATS:BBEU opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24.

