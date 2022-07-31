Integrity Advisory LLC Invests $1.13 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $97.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.