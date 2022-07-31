Integrity Advisory LLC Invests $223,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Roku by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $449.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.88.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

