Integrity Advisory LLC Invests $223,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.88.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $449.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

