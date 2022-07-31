Integrity Advisory LLC Invests $622,000 in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Integrity Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,857,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 567,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 528,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 259,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 140,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $39.93 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

