Integrity Advisory LLC Invests $719,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 158.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.39.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.