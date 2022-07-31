Integrity Advisory LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Integrity Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

