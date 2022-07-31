Integrity Advisory LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,797,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000.

IJJ stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

