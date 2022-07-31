Integrity Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,270.6% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

BBEU opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.