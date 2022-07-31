Integrity Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,635 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

NASDAQ:META opened at $159.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.06. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

