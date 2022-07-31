Integrity Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACB. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

