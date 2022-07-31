Integrity Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

