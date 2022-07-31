Integrity Advisory LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,083,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $29.71 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

