Integrity Advisory LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $353.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.19.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.91.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.