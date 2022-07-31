Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Northland Securities from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.47% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 10.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 24.8% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

