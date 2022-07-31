InvenTrust Properties (IVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.