InvenTrust Properties (IVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $32.93.
InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InvenTrust Properties (IVT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.