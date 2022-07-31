Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Down 51.9% in July

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 484,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,005. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 294,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 53.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

