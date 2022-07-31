Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Down 51.9% in July

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 484,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,005. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.