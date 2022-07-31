Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 35,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter worth about $493,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VTN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 30,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,498. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.