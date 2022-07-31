IQeon (IQN) Market Capitalization Tops $2.36 Million

IQeon (IQN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IQeon has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $45,437.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.87 or 1.00071126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033284 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004270 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon.

Buying and Selling IQeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

