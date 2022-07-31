IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $26,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in IQVIA by 26,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,099,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $240.27 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day moving average of $223.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

