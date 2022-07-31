iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is JJJ Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 4.5% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,453,000 after acquiring an additional 354,678 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,060 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,749,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,798,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,409,000 after buying an additional 108,604 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 575,898 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64.

