iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,851,000 after buying an additional 1,092,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after buying an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 899,328 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

